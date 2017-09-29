Kirk LaCour appointed as Simmesport town magistrate

Simmesport Square Apartments has received assistance for renovations from the Louisiana Housing Corporation (LHC). LHC awarded $266,600 in tax credits to provide funding for the project. The contract will create 39 jobs and generate $2.8 million in economic activity in the first year, an LHC spokesperson said.

Simmesport Square was one of 21 projects funded recently by LHC. The total amount of tax credits awarded was just over $11 million, which will generate about 1,318 jobs with an economic impact of $158 million. The Simmsport project involves 32 housing units. The total state project involves 1,080 units.

“Housing is one of our most fundamental human needs and these funds will go a long way in putting affordable, accessible housing options in place for people who need it most while simultaneously making a lasting economic impact across the state,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said.

“We have an opportunity to assist municipalities with their housing needs,” LHC Executive Director Edselle Keith Cunningham Jr. said. “All of our efforts are centered on engaging communities and creating opportunities for housing as well as economic development and growth.”