LA 1179 0.7 miles South of LA 1180 to be closed Tuesday

**LA 1179; Avoyelles Parish;

Milepost 4.0, LA 1179

Control Section 805-02**

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public that on Tuesday August 8, 2017 at 7:00 AM, LA 1179 will be closed to traffic 0.7 miles South of its Southern junction with LA 1180. The intent of this closure is to replace an existing cross drain. This closure is expected to last 1 day.

Permit/Detour Section

The roadway will be closed completely to all traffic during this time.

Detour Route:

The Detour will be LA 1179 North to LA1180 East to LA 107 East to LA 1179.