LA 3192 (Moreauville-Plaucheville Cutoff) Road Construction to start

LA 3192 (Moreauville-Plaucheville Cutoff); Avoyelles Parish; H.010340; Road Construction and Detours

Wednesday, May 10, 2017 2:57 PM

May 10, 2017

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public that, weather permitting, on Thursday, May 18, 2017 road construction will begin on LA 3192 (Moreauville-Plaucheville Cutoff) located from northern approach slab of the bridge over Bayou Des Glaises to the corporation limits of Moreauville.

This 1.8 mile long road base rehabilitation construction project will consist of cement treated subgrade layer, in-place cement treated base course, superpave asphaltic concrete pavement, and related work.

This contract was awarded to the low bidder, Diamond B Construction Co., LLC in the amount of $1,039,962.15.

Permit/Detour Section

No wide loads will be allowed beginning May 18, 2017. The road will be closed to thru traffic on May 22, 2017 for a period of approximately 4 weeks. The closure will extend from the bridge over Bayou Des Glaises to the corporation limits of Moreauville.

The detour will be signed and is as follows: LA 3192 (Moreauville-Plaucheville Cutoff) northbound traffic will travel south on Moreauville-Plaucheville Cutoff to the intersection of LA 1182, travel east on LA 1182, continue south on LA 1181 to the intersection of LA 107. Travel north on LA 107 to the intersection of LA 29. Traffic will then proceed north on LA 29 to the intersection of LA 114. Traffic will then Travel west until the intersection of Tassin Street. Tassin Street changes to the Moreauville-Plaucheville Cutoff at the Moreauville city limits.

Traffic traveling southbound on Moreauville-Plaucheville Cutoff will need to travel Tassin Street to LA 114. Proceed west on LA 114 to the intersection of LA 29. Travel south on LA 29 to the intersection of LA 107. Travel LA 107 south to the intersection of LA 1181. Proceed north on LA 1181 to intersection of LA 1182. Travel LA 1182 to the intersection of Moreauville-Plaucheville Cutoff.

Safety Reminder

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.