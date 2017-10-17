La. Guard Engineer Company from Marksville set to deploy to Kuwait

La. Guard Engineer Company set to deploy to Kuwait

By Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office

NEW ORLEANS – More than 150 Soldiers with the Louisiana National Guard’s 1020th Engineer Company, 527th Engineer Battalion, 225th Engineer Brigade are scheduled to bid farewell to family and friends during a deployment ceremony at Avoyelles Public Charter School in Mansura, Oct. 18.

The Marksville-based unit will deploy to Kuwait and other locations in the region for nine months to provide vertical construction operations to improve forward operating base conditions in support of Operations Spartan Shield.

The Guardsmen will conduct mobilization training at Fort Bliss, Texas, before deploying overseas.

The 1020th deployed as B Company to Kuwait in 1990 in support of Operations Desert Storm and Desert Shield.

Soldiers of the 1020th were activated during Hurricanes Katrina, Rita, Gustav, Ike and Isaac, as well as the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill in 2010 and the major floods of 2016.

Over the years, the 1020th has conducted multiple overseas deployment training projects, such as building schools and health clinics in multiple countries to include Germany, Belize, Haiti and Honduras.

Media encouraged to attend

WHO: Louisiana National Guard

WHAT: Deployment Ceremony

WHEN: Wednesday Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. (please arrive early)

WHERE: Avoyelles Public Charter School, 201 Longfellow Rd. Mansura, La. 71350