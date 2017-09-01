La. Hwy. 114 at Belledeau railroad crossing to be closed for three days

Road or Lane Status

LA 114 Belledeau Hwy; Avoyelles Parish; KCS Railroad Track; Detour

Friday, September 01, 2017 11:45 AM

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) advises the public that LA 114, Belledeau Hwy, Avoyelles Parish, will be closed at the Kansas City Southern Railroad track. The work is being done at milepost 0.850 and is on control section 145-01.

There are three scheduled days of closures, September 6-8, 2017. The closures will start on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 from 7:00 AM with a reopening to traffic at 5:00 PM on Wednesday September 6, 2017. The other closures will be the following days: Thursday, September 7, 2017 and Friday, September 8, 2017 with closure starting at 7:00 AM with a reopening at 5:00 PM. The closure is for Kansas City Southern Railroad to replace the cross ties thru the crossing.

Permit/Detour Section

The roadway will be closed completely to all traffic during this time.

Detour Route:

Eastbound

The detour will be LA 114 West to LA 1 South to LA 115 South to LA 114 East.

Westbound

The detour will be LA 114 East to LA 115 North to LA 1 North to LA 114 West.

The detour can accept oversized loads.

The detour route will be identified with proper markings for the general public.