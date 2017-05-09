La. National Guard to hold deployment ceremony for Bunkie soldiers; year-long deployment in Kuwait

For the fourth time since 1991, soldiers of the Louisiana National Guard’s 1086th Transportation Company, 165th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion are scheduled to bid farewell to family and friends during a deployment ceremony at Pineville High School in Pineville, May 13 at 4 p.m.

The Bunkie-based unit, with detachments located in Vidalia and Ville Platte, will deploy more than 160 soldiers to Kuwait in support of Operation Spartan Shield. During their year-long deployment, the 1086th will provide logistic transportation support in theater operations.

The unit will conduct mobilization training at Fort Hood, Texas, before deploying overseas.

The 1086th deployed in support of Operations Desert Storm in 1991, Iraqi Freedom in 2003 and Enduring Freedom in Kuwait 2011. They have also participated in the state response and recovery operations for Hurricanes Katrina, Rita, Gustav, Ike, Isaac, the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill and flood operations in 2016.