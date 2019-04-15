LaSAS senior named 2019 state ‘Young Hero’

William Gaspard Jr., a senior at LaSAS and the Avoyelles Parish High School Student of the Year, has received aa “Louisiana Young Heroes” award for 2019.

The award is sponsored by Louisiana Public Broadcasting and the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge.

Eight students from across the state will be presented the awards at a luncheon on Monday (April 15) in the Old Governor’s Mansion and at a banquet that night at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center.

Gaspard, 17, is the son of Monique Gaspard of Moreauville. He persevered through his mother’s health challenges and has a passion for serving others.

He raised $30,000 for Feeding America’s Backpack Program and volunteers as the director of development for the non-profit Truly Thrive organization, which seeks to solve social and educational problems in his community.

Gaspard provides students in the parish with free school supplies, as well as enrichment activities at the Bethune Community Center.

He partnered with Walmart and the state FFA to donate over 500 pairs of shoes to the Soles 4 Souls organization and spends 20 hours a week working in community service projects. Gaspard is Student Council president, FFA Chapter president, Beta president and state FFA vice president. He has served as the FFA Area III junior vice president, vice president and president.

He also competes on the LaSAS Beta Group Talent team and Parliamentary Procedure team.

Louisiana Young Heroes recognizes the achievements of students who have inspired those around them and have devoted their time, talents and energy to making their schools, churches, or communities better places.