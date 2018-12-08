Latest Election Results of Avoyelles

UPDATE:

40 out of 49 precincts reporting.

All renewals heading for passage. New tax appears doomed.

Small wins school board race.

ORIGINAL:

With 30 out of 49 precincts reporting:

All Renewal taxes are passing, but a new additional garbage tax is failing

Garbage 3/4cent Sales Tax

For 68 percent

Against 32 percent

Garage New Sales millage:

For 38 percent

Against 62 percent

Parish Roads and Bridges 1/4 cent Sales Tax

For - 65 percent

Against - 35 percent

Fire Protection Dist 2

For 69 Percent

Against 31 percent

Hospital Dist 1

For 76 percent

Against 24 percent