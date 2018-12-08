Latest Election Results of Avoyelles
Sat, 12/08/2018 - 9:00pm
UPDATE:
40 out of 49 precincts reporting.
All renewals heading for passage. New tax appears doomed.
Small wins school board race.
ORIGINAL:
With 30 out of 49 precincts reporting:
All Renewal taxes are passing, but a new additional garbage tax is failing
Garbage 3/4cent Sales Tax
For 68 percent
Against 32 percent
Garage New Sales millage:
For 38 percent
Against 62 percent
Parish Roads and Bridges 1/4 cent Sales Tax
For - 65 percent
Against - 35 percent
Fire Protection Dist 2
For 69 Percent
Against 31 percent
Hospital Dist 1
For 76 percent
Against 24 percent