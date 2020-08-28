LDAF seeks donations to aid animals affected by Hurricane Laura

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) has begun a GoFundMe drive for donations to aid in animal relief efforts following Hurricane Laura, LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain said.

“After disasters like Hurricane Laura, we often receive a large amount of donated items like pet food, animal feed and other supplies from well-meaning individuals wanting to help animals impacted by the disaster in any way they can,” Strain said. “Your monetary donations are one of the best ways to contribute to the effort to assist Louisiana pets and livestock impacted by Hurricane Laura.”

The funds collected will be used to provide supplies and equipment necessary for LDAF and parish governments to care for pets and livestock impacted by the storm.

To donate, go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ldaf-animal-rescue-relief-fund