LDWF Announces Additional Road Closures in Grassy Lake WMA

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has closed additional roads at the Grassy Lake Wildlife Management Area (WMA) due to flooding, including North Bayou Natchitoches Road and South Bayou Natchitoches Road from the Bayou de Sot Bridge to Smith Bay.

Cas-cas Road on the WMA was closed last week and remains impassable.

Increasing water levels in associated river systems and heavy rainfall has caused flooding on these roads. Once the water recedes, LDWF will inspect, repair and reopen the roads when deemed safe for travel.

Grassy Lake WMA is located in northeastern Avoyelles Parish, approximately 12 miles from Bordelonville. For information on this WMA, go to http://www.wlf.la.gov/wma/36994