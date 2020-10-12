LDWF cites four for alligator hunting violations in Avoyelles Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited four men for alleged alligator hunting violations in Avoyelles Parish.

Agents cited Fred Dauzat, 73, of Marksville, for violating alligator hunting regulations. Agents also cited Stephen Riche, 59, of Evergreen, Brandon Scott, 35, of Cottonport, and William Aquillard, 21, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., for taking alligators without a license.

Agents received information on Sept. 21 about illegal alligator hunting on the Grand Lake Rod and Gun Club in Avoyelles Parish. Agents obtained video evidence of subjects hunting alligators and cutting the line of a hooked alligator.

During the investigation, agents learned that Dauzat was the person that possessed the alligator tags for the club’s property. Dauzat admitted to agents that he cut the line without harvesting the alligator, which is a violation.

Agents then checked the club’s records and found that Riche harvested two alligators, Scott harvested one alligator and Aquillard harvested three alligators during the 2020 alligator season. None of the men possessed licenses.

Agents seized all of the club’s unused alligator tags for the remainder of the 2020 alligator season. Violating alligator hunting regulations brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Taking alligators without a license carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail.

All of the men face civil restitution for the replacement value of the illegally taken alligators with Dauzat’s and Scott’s civil restitution totaling $375.80, Riche’s restitution totaling $751.60 and Aquillard’s restitution totaling $1,127.40.

Agents involved in the case were Corporal James Bruce, Sgt. Gabe Guidry, Sgt. Randy Lanoux and Lt. John Volentine with assistance from the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Enforcement Division.