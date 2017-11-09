LDWF clears trees blocking waterway in Spring Bayou WMA

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has completed clearing trees that had been cut down to block a navigable waterway providing access to a part of Spring Bayou Wildlife Management Area (WMA).

More than 100 trees were felled in late 2014 and used to block waterways connecting Cocodrie Bayou to Lake Valerie, effectively preventing access to the northeast corner of the WMA known as the “bean fields.”

Allan Gaspard and Keith Savoy were convicted of cutting the trees to prevent other hunters from using the waterway.

The trees ranged from 10 inches to 30 inches in diameter and up to 50 feet tall and included cypress, oak and willow trees.

LDWF staff floated a marsh excavator along the clogged waterways to remove the trees impeding navigation on the waterway.