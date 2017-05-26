LDWF Closes Grassy Lake WMA Interior Access Roads Due to Flooding

May 26, 2017 - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has closed all interior access roads at Grassy Lake Wildlife Management Area due to flooding from recent heavy rain

.

Once the flooding recedes, LDWF will reopen the closed portion of the road if able to restore safe travel conditions.

Grassy Lake WMA is located in northeastern Avoyelles Parish, approximately 12 miles from Bordelonville.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has also closed several roads on the Richard K. Yancey Wildlife Management Area due to flooding. The roads include Hog Pen Lake Road, Dobbs Bay Road, Goose Lake Road, Ross Road, Hooper Road, Lac A’Sostein Road and all roads on the east side of the Mississippi River Levee within the WMA.

Once the water recedes and necessary repairs have been made to restore roads to safe condition, roads will be reopened.

Richard K. Yancey WMA is located in Concordia Parish, approximately 35 miles south of Ferriday on Louisiana Hwy. 15.