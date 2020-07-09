Leesville Man Killed in Vernon Parish Crash

Vernon Parish – On July 5, 2020, shortly after 2:00 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop E began investigating an injury crash on Louisiana Highway 28 West near Louisiana Highway 121. This crash took ultimately took the life of 75-year-old Roberto Santana of Leesville, LA.

The initial investigation revealed a 2002 Toyota Camry, driven by Santana, was traveling eastbound on Louisiana Highway 28 West. For reasons still under investigation, Santana traveled off the highway and struck a tree. He was properly restrained, but sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Santana later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state. Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences. If motorists witness hazardous situations on any Louisiana highway, they may dial *LSP (*577) to be connected to the nearest Troop to report that activity.