Legislators to hold 'Town Hall' meeting at Mansura Pavilion July 16

Two of Avoyelles Parish's legislators will hold a "Town Hall" meeting for constituents at 6 p.m. July 16 in Mansura's Cochon de Lait Pavilion. State Rep. Daryl Deshotel and state Sen. Heather Cloud will provide highlights of the recent legislative session and special session.

The pavilion is located at 1832 L'Eglise Street, between Mansura Town Hall and the historic Desfosse House.

The meeting will be broadcast on both Facebook Live on Rep. Deshotel Faceboook page and 97.7 FM KAPB radio station.

For more information call 253-8891 or (337) 461-2595.