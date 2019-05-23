Leo Ehrhardt Park to be dedicated Saturday in Simmesport

Simmesport will dedicate its Leo Ehrhardt Central Park at 10 a.m. Saturday (May 25) in honor of the man who served 10 terms as the town’s mayor.

The park is located on Mission Drive near Town Hall.

A bronze plaque will be unveiled at the park. Members of Ehrhardt’s family are expected to attend the ceremony.

The event is sponsored by the non-profit citizens group R.I.S.E. (Reinvesting In Simmesport’s Expansion).

All costs of the ceremony were paid by donations from the Greater Atchafalaya Area Chamber of Commerce, the Simmesport VFW post and the Pierite Group.

Mayor’s Executive Assistant Rene Whitmore said the town hopes to develop the park into a “wonderful area for young children to safely play.”

For more information call (318) 941-2493.