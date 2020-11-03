Letlow wins Avoyelles in 5th Congressional US Rep District race
Tue, 11/03/2020 - 9:47pm
U. S. Representative -- 5th Congressional District
Runs in multiple parishes
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 49 of 49 precincts
Votes
2,406
Sandra "Candy" Christophe (DEM)
15%
1,098
Allen Guillory, Sr. (REP)
7%
3,466
Lance Harris (REP)
22%
557
"Matt" Hasty (REP)
4%
323
Jesse P. Lagarde (DEM)
2%
1,187
Martin Lemelle, Jr. (DEM)
8%
5,483
Luke J. Letlow (REP)
35%
689
"Scotty" Robinson (REP)
4%
347
Phillip Snowden (DEM)
2%
Total: 15,556
Unofficial Turnout: 62.9%