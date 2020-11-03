Letlow wins Avoyelles in 5th Congressional US Rep District race

U. S. Representative -- 5th Congressional District

Runs in multiple parishes

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 49 of 49 precincts

Votes

2,406

Sandra "Candy" Christophe (DEM)

15%

1,098

Allen Guillory, Sr. (REP)

7%

3,466

Lance Harris (REP)

22%

557

"Matt" Hasty (REP)

4%

323

Jesse P. Lagarde (DEM)

2%

1,187

Martin Lemelle, Jr. (DEM)

8%

5,483

Luke J. Letlow (REP)

35%

689

"Scotty" Robinson (REP)

4%

347

Phillip Snowden (DEM)

2%

Total: 15,556

Unofficial Turnout: 62.9%