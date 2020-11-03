Letlow wins Avoyelles in 5th Congressional US Rep District race

Tue, 11/03/2020 - 9:47pm

U. S. Representative -- 5th Congressional District
Runs in multiple parishes
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 49 of 49 precincts
Votes
2,406

Sandra "Candy" Christophe (DEM)

15%
1,098

Allen Guillory, Sr. (REP)

7%
3,466

Lance Harris (REP)

22%
557

"Matt" Hasty (REP)

4%
323

Jesse P. Lagarde (DEM)

2%
1,187

Martin Lemelle, Jr. (DEM)

8%
5,483

Luke J. Letlow (REP)

35%
689

"Scotty" Robinson (REP)

4%
347

Phillip Snowden (DEM)

2%
Total: 15,556
Unofficial Turnout: 62.9%

