Livingston Parish - The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Media Advisory on behalf of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office for a child reported missing on Thursday, March 9, 2017, from the Denham Springs/Watson area.

The child, Kailee Isabella Dartt, is a 14 year old white female with short brown hair and hazel eyes. She is about 5’8” tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She was last seen Thursday, March 9, 2017, at approximately 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. near the Pecan Creek Subdivision off of Dunn Road in Denham Springs. Kailee was wearing a blue shirt, gray camouflage cargo shorts, black shoes, and was carrying a black bag. Kailee may go by the nickname “Kai.”

Law enforcement has reason to believe Kailee Isabella “Kai” Dartt is in immediate danger.

Anyone having any information as to the whereabouts of Kailee Isabella “Kai” Dartt should immediately contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241, 911, or Louisiana State Police Sgt. Stacey Pearson of the Louisiana Clearinghouse for Missing & Exploited Children at 337-962-2605 or stacey.pearson@la.gov. This is not an AMBER Alert, but a request for media to publicize the information about this endangered/missing child in their area. All media questions should be directed to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

