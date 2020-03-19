Libraries close doors but many services continue curbside and electronically

From Avoyelles Patish Library Director Theresa Thevenote:

The Avoyelles library is now closed to the public. We are following CDC guidelines and will be open again as soon as possible. During this time, staff will be available to assist patrons by phone or email.

This is a very difficult and fluid situation and information may change at any time. The following information is to explain what will be available for the public at this time. Circulation o Items can be checked out of the library to people who have a library card and call in their requests.

The library web site has an online card catalog.o Staff will do everything possible to disinfect what is checked out, but it is the responsibility of the patron to understand there will always be a risk.

However, this risk is also present for any items bought in a grocery store or other place of business. o The procedure will be to call and speak to a staff member who will take a request for materials and set a time frame in which to pick them up. Items will be bagged and upon arrival the patron should call the library to let staff know they are ready and the items will be brought out for pick up.

Returns will be by phone arrangement with each branch and overdue fines will not be charged to anyone. Printing will be offered on a very limited basis for necessary use only.

Patrons are asked to inquire before printing or the print may not be allowed.o The same procedure will be used as that for checking out items in that thestaff will deliver the prints. Printing can be done from a tablet or smart phone. For assistance, call and speak to staff. Any further Internet needs will have to be arranged for with the library staff via phone.

Digital materials for computers, tablets, and smart phoneso The library offers ebooks and audio books through Overdrive and recommends the app Libby by Overdrive for easiest use. Flipster offers over 50 magazine titles. Newsbank offers newspapers from around the state and the nation.o Louisiana Library Connection offersthousands of information sourceso Free homework help including access to live tutors available through Louisiana Library Connection.

For instructions on how to access any of these services, call the library. The library’s web site is www.avoyelles.lib.la.us. The library headquarters phone number is 253-7559. For other branch phone numbers, see the web site or call headquarters to ask. Library director email is ttheveno@state.lib.la.us Follow Avoyelles Parish Library on Facebook for further information.