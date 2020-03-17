Library to offer curbside book checkout and other services as doors close to public due to virus

From Avoyelles library director Theresa Thevenote:

The library is making arrangements to close to the public.

We will continue to offer services as much as possible. We will be here for reference services, to assist people over the phone with our electronic services, and we will still check out books for anyone who calls in with a request for books. Someone will need to come and pick them up and we will do what is known as curb side delivery.

Everything will be disinfected to the best of our abilities. We will offer WiFi printing from tablets and smart phones and do curb side delivery of prints. We are striving to make this as easy for our patrons and their needs as we possibly can in a difficult and fluid situation. It is incumbent on all of us though to do everything we can to flatten the curve (the increase in cases) and unfortunately Louisiana’s cases are growing rapidly.