Lisa Rabalais sentenced to 5 years in prison

In a sentencing hearing in 12th Judicial District Court Tuesday morning (Nov. 12) Lisa Rabalais received the maximum penalty of five years in prison for being an accessory after-the- fact to 2nd-degree murder.

She was convicted on Sept. 18 of intentionally withholding evidence related to the death of Ray Paul Lachney, who went missing in July 2015. His badly decomposed body was found along the railroad tracks in Mansura in January 2016.

Judge William Bennett’s sentence gives Rabalais an opportunity to post a $100,000 bond while her case is appealed.

Defense attorney Chad Guillot has indicated an appeal is possible.

