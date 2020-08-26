List of business closures in Avoyelles due to Hurricane Laura

Below is a list of businesses closing in Avoyelles for Hurricane Laura. The list will be updated as we are notified:

-Spectrum Pediatric Therapies will be closed 8/26, 8/27, and 8/28 in preparation for Hurricane Laura. Our plan is to reopen on Monday 8/31/2020! Updates will be posted on our FB page!

-Simpson Metal Buildings closing at noon Wed. and re open Mon.

-Roch Michael will be closed Thursday and Friday, however, phones will be transferred to an agent if anyone needs assistance.

-In anticipation of inclement weather and probable power outages due to Hurricane Laura, Bunkie General Rural Health Clinic will be closed tomorrow, Thursday August 27. We are praying for the safety of all of our patients and our community!

- Cottonport Corner Drug: In anticipation of inclement weather and complications due to Hurricane Laura, WE WILL BE CLOSED THURSDAY AUG 28. Please check your medication NOW and refill accordingly if you do not have enough doses to get you through the weekend. Our tentative plans are to reopen Friday at 8 AM.

-Piggly Wiggly, Simmesport closing Wednesday at 6 pm

-Superior Lube, Mansura will close 8/27

-Riddle & Donaghey, Attorneys at Law, located at 208 E Mark Street in Marksville will close on Thursday, August 27th. Friday morning will make a determination on when to re-open.

-Bunkie General Family Care Clinic will be closed Thursday, August 27 in anticipation of inclement weather.

Bunkie General Hospital is always available to the community needing urgent care through our emergency department.

- The Avoyelles Parish District Attorney’s Office (call 253-6587 with any questions) will be closed on Thursday, August 27th. On Friday morning, a determination will be made on whether or not to open Friday.

-Access Health Marksville clinic will be closed Thursday 8/27. Our plan is to reopen Friday at 6 am.

- Simmesport Bank locations will be closed Thursday, August 27 and closure is pending for Friday, August 28.

- Pork Belly’s Bar & Grill in Marksville will be closed Thursday August 27th All day and Open Friday @4pm-10pm

- Toddle Town Child Day Care Center Inc. Hessmer, Closed Thursday. We will keep you posted for Friday.