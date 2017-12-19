Live Nativity at St. Anthony Catholic Church-Bunkie

Christmas events in Avoyelles Parish this week:

Thursday & Friday, December 21 & 22

6 to 7:30 p.m. - St. Anthony Live Nativity - Bunkie

Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Bunkie will present a Living Nativity on the front steps of the church on Thursday and Friday (Dec. 21 & 22) from 6 to 7:30 p.m. nightly.

Ten characters, portrayed by adult and youth members of the church, will provide glimpses into the stable scene in Bethlehem on the first Christmas.

The tableau of live characters and animals will be presented as a drive-by event. Holly Street in Bunkie, which passes directly in front of the church, will be a one-way street from Saint John to Rose streets on both nights.

The custom of the Living Nativity is credited to Saint Francis of Assisi, who organized the first scene for Christmas Eve in 1223. The event was so celebrated that the idea spread to become a Christmas tradition in many communities throughout the world.

“We invite the entire community to drive by the front of St. Anthony’s and view the scene,” Rev. Scott Chemino, the church’s pastor, said. “It will be a true Christmas experience for all. We also ask all drivers to be cautious for children and families during this nighttime event.”