Local governments may have to ‘fend for themselves’

Local governments are looking forward to the beginning of a gradual return to normal starting May 15, after 2 1/2 half months of COVID-19 mitigation efforts. However, the economic hit suffered by reduced sales

tax revenues will probably not be soothed much by federal assistance, Avoyelles Police Jury President Kirby Roy said.

"We might have to fend for ourselves," Roy said in his weekly email update to local officials.

Roy said local governments had expected to share about $810 million of a $1.8 billion allocation to Louisiana under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

"Now it does not look like that will happen," he said. "Another broken record. Most of us are probably not surprised."

Roy said local governments, already facing tight budgets, will fall short of sales tax and franchise fee collections due to the COVID crisis.

He said FEMA is providing about $600 million in the state, which will help many businesses that closed when they begin reopening.

The parish's largest employer, Paragon Casino Resort, has not announced when it plans to reopen. The large sign at the casino tells passers-by that the casino is "temporarily closed" and hopes to see them when it reopens.

An easing of COVID measures may also result in publicly-owned water systems sending out disconnection notices to customers who did not pay water bills in March and April, he continued.

Water systems that are regulated by the state Public Service Commission -- such as LAWCO, which serves the Mansura area -- will still not be able to disconnect customers at this time. Those unpaid bills are still owed and will have to be paid when the emergency measures are lifted.

The current low price of gasoline may be good news to those filling up their cars at local pumps, but Roy said the other side of that coin is a financial knock to the state's budget.

"For every dollar oil drops under $54/barrel, the state loses $11 million in direct revenue," Roy said, adding that the economic loss will eventually "trickle down to us."

Another potentially important source of federal funding over the next 10 years is the U.S. Census. Roy said it is important that every resident in the parish be counted in the Census, which is used to determine not only local, state and federal election districts but also federal and state funding to parishes and municipalities.

People can self-report to the Census Bureau online.

"If you have not done your Census, please do it now" he said. "It only takes five minutes -- then pass the word."

CURFEWS REMAIN, OUTSIDE DINING STARTS

Parish and municipal officials have agreed to maintain their current curfews until May 15.

The state will allow restaurants to start letting patrons eat take-out dishes at outside tables and to allow mall retailers to provide curbside service. All employees serving the public will be required

to wear a mask.