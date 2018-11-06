Local races on Tuesday ballot

Tuesday's ballot in Avoyelles includes several local races in addition to state and regional races.

Polls open at 6am and close at 8pm.

The local races on the ballot includes six school board seats, as well as local races in Mansura, Moreauville and Ward One.

Local Races in Avoyelles Parish:

Member of School Board -- District 1

Marian Jacobs Gonzales (DEM)

Allen Holmes (NOPTY)

Latisha S. Small (DEM)

Member of School Board -- District 2

Ronald "Lynn" Deloach (DEM)

Darrell Wiley (NOPTY)

Member of School Board -- District 5

Carolyn D. Bonton (DEM)

Stanley Celestine, Jr. (DEM)

Member of School Board -- District 6

Brenda Blackman Dawson (DEM)

Mary Jones (DEM)

Lizzie "Liz" Ned (DEM)

Christopher "Chris" Robinson (NOPTY)

Member of School Board -- District 7

Rickey Adams (REP)

Michael "P" Lacombe (DEM)

Member of School Board -- District 9

Rene Jean Luc Borrel (REP)

Aimee Bordelon Dupuy (REP)

Chadwick Dupuy (DEM)

John Gagnard (DEM)

Constable -- Justice of the Peace Ward 1

Cody Desselle (NOPTY)

Mike Ducote (REP)

Mayor -- Town of Mansura

Judy M. James (DEM)

Kenneth Pickett, Sr. (DEM)

Aldermen -- Town of Mansura (5 to be elected)

Rodney L. Barnett (REP)

Judy Augustine Bazert (DEM)

Bo Elmer (NOPTY)

Gaon Escude (NOPTY)

Bruce J. Jackson, Sr. (NOPTY)

Patricia "Pat" Martin (IND)

Rodrick "Poddgy" Perry (DEM)

Shawn Wilson (DEM)

Aldermen -- Village of Moreauville (3 to be elected)

Felix Benjamin (DEM)

Luke Ducote (NOPTY)

Oscar "OP" Goody, Jr. (DEM)

Shannon K. Sampson (DEM)