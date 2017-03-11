'Looming deficit' was unofficial motto of Avoyelles for 2016

Avoyelles Parish continued to be mired in an economic downturn in 2016. A phrase uttered at various government meetings during the year was “looming budget deficit.”

The Police Jury talked about a General Fund deficit and noted its Solid Waste Fund’s usually modest surplus would take a $250,000 annual hit due to increased costs in the 5-year collection/disposal contract.

The School Board said it will probably spend $1 million more than it receives in its budget year, forcing it to dip into its reserves from past years.

The City of Marksville made drastic cuts in expenditures, some layoffs and forced unpaid leaves each pay period of one day in some departments and two days in others. The measures were needed to avoid a significant deficit that could have resulted in a state fiscal manager being sent to take over City Hall’s finances.

Even the District Attorney’s Office came down with the deficit bug, prescribing unpaid leave days each pay period until the malady is cured.

Almost all of the parish’s municipalities complained of reduced income and increased costs that caused their budgets to stretch thin to provide the services their citizens demand and deserve.

Overall, there was no significant blow or boost to the local economy in 2016.

While there was no new major employer locating in the parish, the Police Jury started a renewed economic development effort to cultivate possible candidates for relocation and to explore the possibility of obtaining donations of sites suitable for industries.

CHANGES AT PORT

In what some said was a case of “fixing something that wasn’t broken,” and others hailed as a positive step forward and a new beginning, the Port of Avoyelles got a remodeled board of commissioners.

The political battle that starred Rep. Robert Johnson and long-time Port Commission President Tommy Maddie occupied center stage for much of 2016, but ended with Johnson’s bill to restructure the commission being adopted by the Legislature, signed by the governor and implemented a few months later.

Attorney Barry Laiche of Marksville was elected president of the new 9-member board.

Laiche said the port is completing its new water tower, which will provide an adequate water supply to port tenants as well as improving the Town of Simmesport’s water system. Simmesport will maintain the water tank, Laiche said.

“We are talking to several prospective new tenants,” Laiche said. “The main objective of the port is to bring in new, diverse business and industry that will provide jobs to Avoyelles Parish residents.”

Laiche said he would like to have a rail spur constructed into the port.

“That would be a tremendous advantage,” he said. “Access to rail delivery is an entirely different animal than access to highway only.”

The Police Jury and School Board both presented tax propositions to improve services to the public.

The voters in three of the four parish road maintenance tax districts said “No” to property taxes to pay for improvements and maintenance of parish roads, bridges and roadside drainage in their road district. Only Road District 2, in the eastern part of the parish, approved the tax. The Police Jury authorized selling $1 million in bonds so the district’s road commission can begin work on priority projects in that district.

Bunkie and the rest of the parish are still waiting for the state to fund the opening and operation of the recently constructed juvenile detention center. The state is struggling with its own budget deficit problems which resulted in the funds being held up.

ENJOYING LIFE

A community is about more than money and politics. It is also about enjoying life.

Avoyelles Parish excels in that area, with numerous community events -- large festivals, school and church fairs, smaller local events. Big or little, the get-togethers almost always feature food and fun with family and friends. While bad news may knock us down, Avoyelleans have never let it keep us down.

The same is true for 2016 and 2017. We can be thankful the past year was not as bad as it could’ve been and look forward with full expectations that 2017 holds good news for the future of the parish.