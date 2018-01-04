Louisiana Health Department officials warn of severe flu season

Louisiana and this area are in the grips of a major flu outbreak. The state has one of the highest confirmed rates of flu in the nation, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention reported.

“It’s been a disaster,” Region VI Office of Public Health Administrator Dr. David Holcombe said. “I’m at the urgent care right now being treated for my flu -- and I had the vaccination.”

Holcombe said people should be vaccinated, but added this year’s vaccine is only 10 percent effective.

“That is a very low effectiveness rate,” he said. “Last year the vaccine was 23 percent effective, and we thought that was too low.”

A state Health Department spokesman said the vaccine can be up to 60 percent effective "depending on the individual."

Holcombe said fighting the flu “is complicated.” Not only are there many strains of the disease, the flu “is incredibly adaptive and changing. The vaccine is just a best guess.”

A vaccine targeting one strain of flu may not be effective against another.

“The recommendation is to be vaccinated,” Holcombe said. “If you get the flu, seek treatment within 48 hours. Stay home, because you don’t want to spread it to others.

‘FIGHT THE FLU’ TIPS

Dr. Rebekah Gee, secretary of the state Department of Health, said Louisiana is seeing widespread flu activity.

“In more severe seasons, the flu causes approximately 700 deaths and nearly 8,000 hospitalizations each year in Louisiana,” Gee said. “and we are already on track to meet and possibly exceed these statistics for the current flu season.”

The most effective way to avoid the flu is to avoid close contact with sick people.

The state Health Department offers these other “fight the flu” tips.

• If you have cold symptoms or have fever greater than 100.3, stay away from others until you have not had a fever for 24 hours.

• Call your doctor immediately to see if an antiviral medication is appropriate for you.

• If you are sick, do not visit vulnerable loved ones who may be receiving care in a hospital, nursing home, cancer center or other setting.

• If you are sick, do not kiss babies, pregnant women, grandparents and others who may be at a higher risk of getting sick.

• Cover your cough and sneeze.

• Try not to touch your eyes, nose and mouth.

• Wash your hands frequently.

• Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs like the flu.

• It’s not too late to get a flu shot.

“Now is still a good time to get a flu shot. Flu vaccine is readily available for both children and adults throughout the state at health care providers, community pharmacies and parish health units in each region,” State Health Officer Dr. Jimmy Guidry said. “Although a flu shot is never 100 percent effective, a vaccination is the best way to prevent getting sick from the flu and getting serious flu complications.”

FLU SHOT FACTS

The CDC and state Health Department recommend a yearly flu shot for everyone over six months of age who does not have a complicating condition, such as a prior allergic reaction to the flu shot.

A flu shot is especially crucial for people who may be at higher risk for serious complications. This includes babies and young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions and people 65 years and older.

The flu shot is safe for pregnant and breastfeeding women, who can pass on antibodies to their babies that will help protect them.

The flu shot starts to offer partial protection immediately, but takes about two weeks to offer full protection.

Visit www.ldh.la.gov/fighttheflu for more information and resources.