Louisianans Impacted by Winter Storms Are Urged to Fill Out the Louisiana Disaster Preliminary Damage Self-Report

BATON ROUGE –The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is seeking information from anyone who received damage due to the winter weather event this week. The self-reporting survey, which can be found at damage.la.gov, will help local and state emergency managers collect data to move forward with the recovery process.

This step should not replace reporting damage to your insurance agency.Anyone impacted by the winter storm should fill out the survey to report damage to your home or business (structures only, no vehicles).

The survey is voluntary and does not guarantee any federal disaster relief assistance. It will be beneficial in assisting with the damage assessment process in Louisiana related to this event.For a flyer about the survey that can be distributed, click here. To fill out the report, visit: damage.la.gov.