M-P Cutoff Road to be closed four weeks for reconstruction project

Moreauville-Plaucheville Cutoff Road (La. Hwy 3192) will be closed for about four weeks, beginning Thursday (May 25), for construction, a state Department of Transportation and Development spokesperson said.

Construction will cover a 1.8-mile section of highway from the Bayou Des Glaises bridge to the municipal limits of Moreauville. The $1.04 million road reconstruction project is contracted to Diamond B Construction Co.

The DOTD spokesperson said wide loads have been prohibited on the highway since May 18.

The detour will be marked by signs.

Northbound traffic will take La. Hwy 1182 east to La. Hwy 1181, turn south to its intersection with La. Hwy 107 in Plaucheville, go north on La. Hwy 107 to La. Hwy 29 and then to the intersection of La. Hwy 114 in Longbridge. Traffic will then go west to the intersection of Tassin Street in Moreauville, which turns into M-P Cutoff at the municipal limits.

Southbound traffic will take Tassin Street to La. Hwy 114, west to La. Hwy 29, south to La. Hwy 107, south to La. Hwy 1181, north to La. Hwy 1182 and then to the intersection with M-P Cutoff.