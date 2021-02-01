Man dies in single-boat accident on Spring Bayou

A Marksville man was killed in a boating accident in Spring Bayou Wildlife Management Area Friday evening (Jan. 29).

Vidal J. "Joey" Martinez, 38, was one of two men in a 16-foot aluminum boat that capsized in the Lac Tete de Boeuf area of Spring Bayou WMA at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, a Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries spokesman said. A second man, who was not identified, was able to swim to shore. Martinez's body was recovered at about 8:15 p.m.

LDWF is the lead agency on the accident, which is still under investigation. The agency was assisted by Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office deputies.

Martinez's body was turned over to the Avoyelles Parish Coroner's Office, which determined drowning as the cause of death.

The LDWF reported that neither man was wearing a personal flotation device (PDF) when the boat capsized.

Martinez's funeral services are scheduled for Feb. 2 in Kilpatrick's Rose-Neath Funeral Home chapel in Marksville with Rev. Edwin Rodriguez officiating. Burial will be in Cushman Cemetery.

Martinez attended Marksville High School and served in the Louisiana Army National Guard. He was an avid hunter/fisherman and outdoorsman.

BAD START TO A NEW YEAR

The year has gotten off to a tragic start with at least four boating fatalities in January. The streak of fatalities has prompted Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to emphasize the importance of personal flotation devices, not operating a boat under the influence of alcohol or drugs and proper training in boat operation.

LDWF said there has been an uptick in boating accidents over the past few years. There were 24 fatalities out of 162 accidents in 2020, 20 fatalities in 135 accidents in 2019 and 19 deaths in 129 accidents in 2018.

Earlier this month two 15-year-old boys were killed in Caldwell Parish. The operator of that vessel has been charged with vehicular homicide for allegedly operating the boat while intoxicated.

A kayaker was killed in St. Landry parish when his kayak capsized. The deceased was not wearing a personal flotation device and never resurfaced.

“The boating crash incidents and fatality trend in the last year is disturbing to say the least,” LDWF Enforcement Division commander Col. Chad Hebert said. The increased number of accidents in 2020 was probably boosted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which sent more people to outside recreation where they could relax, enjoy themselves and maintain safe social distancing.



“We saw an increase in the number of people recreationally boating along with a higher number of days on the water," Hebert said, adding that this appears to be linked to "higher incidents and fatalities."

While LDWF is glad to see people enjoying the state's outdoor opportunities, "we also want them to do it responsibly and in a safe manner."

LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet also said he welcomes more people on the state's waterways, “but we have to be smart. Safe practices will be beneficial to everyone. We can help ourselves and other boaters by following the rules of the water.”

ALCOHOL, NO PDF

Of the 24 fatalities in 2020, 20 were recovered without wearing a PFD, the LDWF reported. State law requires anyone 16 years of age and younger to wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved and properly fitting PFD while underway on a vessel under 26 feet long.

Also, everyone on a vessel less than 16 feet long, propelled by a hand tiller motor, must wear a PFD while underway.

There must also be a PFD for each person on board a vessel and anyone riding on a personal watercraft must wear a PFD.

Of the 24 boating fatalities in 2020, 4 of them involved alcohol. Nationwide, alcohol is the leading contributing factor in fatal boating incidents, causing 19 percent of all deaths on the water.

In Louisiana, operating or driving a vessel while intoxicated has the same penalties as operating a vehicle. A DWI on the water can be issued to anyone operating a moving vessel while impaired. LDWF agents issued 78 citations for DWI on the water in 2018, 88 in 2019 and 72 in 2020.

Boaters are encouraged to take the LDWF approved safe boating course. It is mandatory for anyone born after Jan.1, 1984, to operate a motorboat over 10 horsepower. LDWF certified over 9,610 boaters in 2020.

To register for the course, visit www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/boater-education.