Man killed in auto accident near Moreauville

On Saturday night, a single vehicle crash near killed an unrestrained passenger from Addis. The driver was wearing her seat belt and suffered moderate injuries, but is suspected of being impaired.

Troopers responded to the crash around 10:40 p.m. on LA Hwy 1, south of LA Hwy 1186 between Mansura and Moreauville.

The driver of the vehicle was Patrice Butler, 36, of Addis. She was headed southbound with Orlando Johnson, 37, in the passenger seat when she lost control and ran off the left side of the road. The vehicle then slid down an embankment and hit a tree.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. Butler was transported to Rapides Regional. She has been charged with vehicular homicide, careless operation, and driving left of center.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police released a statement saying:

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind/inform motorists that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. We ask you to take one second to ‘buckle up!’ Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Not wearing a seat belt remains the leading cause of death in motor vehicle crashes.”oe