Man killed in Highway One wreck, two injured

Saturday night, a crash involving two vehicles killed a man from Port Barre and injured two other adults. The man killed is suspected of being impaired and was not wearing a seat belt. The two adults who survived the crash were wearing seat belts.

Troopers responded to the crash near Mansura on LA Hwy 1, near the railroad overpass of LA Hwy 1186, around 8:30 p.m. The crash involved a 2010 Dodge Charger, driven by William Gaspard, 44, and a 2016 Dodge pickup, driven by Celeste Rogers, 43, of Lettsworth, LA. The Charger was southbound on LA Hwy 1 when Gaspard lost control and crossed the centerline into the opposite lane. This resulted in the Charger colliding head-on with the northbound pickup.

Gaspard was transported to Avoyelles Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Rogers was transported to Rapides Regional Trauma Center with moderate injuries. Her only passenger was identified as Tiffany Dupont, 43, of Simmesport. Dupont received moderate injuries and was transported to Rapides Regional Trauma Center.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.