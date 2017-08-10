Man killed, two children injured when car hits ATV in Gold Dust Wednesday night

A St. Martinville man was killed and two children injured when a car struck the ATV they were riding this past Wednesday night in Gold Dust, State Police Troop E reported.

Jeremy Armand, 30, was operating the Honda Rancher ATV with two children as passengers. Troop E said Armand was eastbound on Gold Dust Loop when it crossed the center line and hit head-on by a 2012 Mazda van driven by Hope H. Parrish, 28, of Bunkie. Troopers responded to the scene at 7:50 p.m.

A 3-year-old boy sustained moderate injuries and an 8-year-old girl was seriously injured when they were thrown from the ATV. Armand was pronounced dead at the scene. Both children were taken to Rapides Regional Trauma Center for treatment. None of the three on the ATV were wearing protective helmets.

Parrish was not wearing a seat belt but was not injured in the accident.

The accident is still under investigation, a Troop E spokesman said.

It is dangerous and illegal to operate off-road vehicles such as all-terrain vehicles on a public roadway, the spokesman continued.

Troop E had investigated 26 fatal crashes resulting in 32 deaths as of today.