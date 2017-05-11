Mansura Chamber welcomes visitors to annual Cochon de Lait

The Mansura Chamber of Commerce welcomes everyone to the 43rd annual Cochon de Lait Festival beginning tonight, May 11 until Sunday, May 14 in downtown Mansura:

Dear Friends,

The Mansura Chamber of Commerce would like to invite everyone to the 43rd annual Cochon de Lait Festival May 11-14, 2017!!!! This year, the Chamber has been focused on making the festival even more kid friendly than before. But don’t worry, there will still be the food and contests the adults have come to love. Our festival attracts people from near and far and we want everyone to come eat, play, dance and just “pass a good time” in Mansura.

This festival would not be possible without the continued support of our sponsors. Through generous monetary contributions, donated products and in-kind services, these sponsors allow the Chamber to provide a safe, fun, family experience we can all enjoy. Thank you to our sponsors: Paragon Casino & Resort, The Town of Mansura, St. Romain Oil/Y-Not Stop, Southwest Beverage Co./Budweiser, Louisiana Lottery Corp, Avoyelles Commission of Tourism, Cleco, Rivière de Soleil Community Care Center, LJ’s Casino, Glazers Distributors of Alexandria/Coors, Venture Marketing/Miller, The Cottonport Bank, Red River Bank, Nicole Dufour – Farm Bureau Insurance, Joe’s Ice, Harold Quebedeaux Produce, Tractor Supply, Vaughn Motors, and the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office and Task Force.

In 2017, we will continue to provide music, art & crafts, food booths and contests, and of course, the Grand Feast on Sunday! On Saturday, come early for the parade and stay all day! Parents, bring your little piggies to the “Pigpen”, an activity area for children 8 and under. Free train rides, face painting, bounce house, and balloon twister will be provided. The “Pigpen” is located under the trees at the Walking Track, adjacent to the festival grounds. The adults can have fun at the variety of contest offered each year. Start with an empty stomach for the Boudin Eating contest and practice often for the Hog Calling. Wear your fastest shoes to win the Greasy Pig contest because those little pigs are fast! For more information about the festival, please check our website, www.cochondelaitfestival.com and Like us on Facebook.

The entertainment lineup in 2017 is set up to get you off of your chair and on to the dance floor. Friday night local band, Lee’s Last Stand, will sing all the songs you know the words to. During the day Saturday our friends, the Paul & Pete Band, will be back again to keep your hands clapping and your feet moving. You love them on Thursday nights at Los Frijolitos and now the Cochon de Lait is bringing them to the big stage. The Parker James Trio is kicking off Saturday night at 5:30 with all of your favorites. Another local favorite, the Charley Rivers band is going to grace the Paragon Casino and Resort stage at 7:00 pm. Charley and his band will bring the country sound we all love to hear. Directly from a gig at Jazz Fest in New Orleans, the festival is excited to invite Lil Nathan and the Zydeco Big Timers to the stage at 9:30 to turn it up. We know Mansura can party and we want to show Lil Nathan how we move. These three great bands for one low price, $7 for adults and $2 for children.

Back again this year is the 2nd Annual Cracklin Cook-off! Teams will begin cooking at 11 am and judging will be at 3:30pm. The teams are located near the Desfosse Home. Stop by and check them out! Let the Best Skin Win!! Last year the Rabalais Team from Longbridge took home the big prize.

The Mansura Chamber of Commerce would also like to acknowledge the following non-profit groups who benefit from the Cochon de Lait Festival. The Chamber is proud to partner with all of these groups and help them in their fundraising efforts. We would like to acknowledge the Avoyelles Bayou Bikers (ABB.) ABB has run the beer booth for over 10 years and all of their proceeds are donated to Shriners Hospital in Shreveport, St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis or Children's Hospital in New Orleans. The Mansura Lion’s Club, selling cokes and water, have been a part of the festival for many years and we are happy to have them join us again this year. The Lion’s Club supports many projects including SightFirst, youth and elderly programs and disaster relief. Continuing a wonderful tradition, the Avoyelles Animal Welfare Society (AAWS) provides volunteers to collect money at the street dance gates. AAWS collects a percentage of the gate revenue to provide medical care, food and shelter to abandoned, abused and homeless animals. Without all of these volunteers, this festival would not be possible and the Chamber would like to thank them. Please support all of these local organizations in their efforts to better the Avoyelles Parish community and the state of Louisiana.

As the Cochon de Lait capital of the world, the Town of Mansura has welcomed thousands and the Mansura Chamber of Commerce wants to continue this tradition during the 43rd annual Cochon de Lait festival. Join us Mother’s Day weekend May 11-14, 2017.

Regards,

Rodney Barnett Nicky Bordelon

President Festival Chairman

Mansura Chamber of Commerce Cochon de Lait Festival