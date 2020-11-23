Mansura 'community feast' canceled due to COVID concerns

Due to the current COVID-19 conditions in the parish, the non-profit God's People Serving Others has decided to cancel its annual Thanksgiving community feast in Mansura.

"For the last three years, GPSO has enjoyed hosting our Thanksgiving community feast," organization founder Marva Batiste said. "It is with great regret we announce that our 4th annual event will be canceled to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"While we know this is disappointing," she continued, "We hope you understand this is a necessary step to help keep each other safe in these unprecedented times.

"We look forward to next year in hopes that we can connect in person again," Batiste said. "Please stay safe, practice social distancing and continue to mask up."