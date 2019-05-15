Mansura Library moving to Depot Museum May 25

After more than a year of planning and preparation, the Mansura Branch Library will move into its new location at 100 Depot Street on Saturday, May 25.

However, Library System Director Theresa Thevenote is asking for volunteers “to make this a fun way to get the books into the new building.”

The plan is to create an old-fashioned “bucket brigade” line that will pass each book hand-to-hand down the line, from the current site near L’Eglise Street to the Train Depot Museum.

‘BOOK-IT’ BRIGADE

In this case, it will be more of a “book-it” brigade.

This will not only be a fun way to get the task accomplished, but also an opportunity for the community to be involved in this upgrading of their library services.

“The two buildings are located close enough together to make this feasible,” Thevenote said. “There will be refreshments and a souvenir bookmark for everyone who participates.”

The Avoyelles Parish Library is making the relocation in this way to encourage people to visit the library’s new location, see what’s available and just have a fun time helping the library move. Volunteers should be on-site between 9:30 and 9:45 a.m. The move will begin at 10 a.m.

To sign up for the “book-it brigade,” call 253-7559 or visit the library web site at www.avoyelles.lib.la.us . Sign-up is needed to estimate the number of people participating, but does not constitute a firm commitment.

Volunteer’s contact information is also needed in case weather forces a change in plans, Thevenote said.

“Be a part of the exciting new location for the Mansura branch of the Avoyelles Parish Library,” Thevenote added.