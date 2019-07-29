Mansura man drowns in Evangeline Parish creek

A Mansura man drowned in Crooked Creek Recreational Park Sunday, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office said.

EPSO received a report that someone was drowning. When deputies, Search & Rescue and first responders arrived at the scene, they recovered the body of Lester J. Keller, 28, of Mansura, in the lake and brought it back to shore. Attempts by Acadian Ambulance medics to revive Keller were unsuccessful and the Evangeline Parish coroner pronounced Keller dead from drowning.