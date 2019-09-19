Mansura man killed in single-vehicle accident near Lebeau

A Mansura man died Wednesday of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on La. Hwy 361 near Lebeau in St. Landry Parish.



State Police said Steven Lambert, 61, was driving a 2014 Freightliner tractor-trailer when he failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the right side of the highway and struck a tree. The 18-wheeler burst into flames.

Lambert was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident but was severely burned. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries. The accident is still under investigation, State Police reported.