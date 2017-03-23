Mansura may consider aldermen's raises during budget discussions

The Mansura aldermen’s monthly stipend of $200 may be increased to $300 when the Town Council starts work on the 2017-18 budget. The town’s budget year begins July 1, so work on the annual spending plan is expected to start in earnest next month.

Councilwoman Lucille Hayes raised the issue of increasing council members’ pay at the March 13 council meeting. She said Mansura’s pay of $200 a month is less than all of the parish’s other cities and towns and one of its four villages.

Only Evergreen and Plaucheville at $100 a month and Hessmer at $50 a month are lower.

Cities are municipalities with at least 5,000 residents. Towns have at least 1,000. Villages have less than 1,000 residents.

Marksville, the parish’s only city, has the highest monthly pay for council members at $500. Bunkie, the parish’s largest town with over 4,000 residents, is third in what it pays its council members -- $350.

Cottonport is second in what it pays its aldermen at $400. Simmesport pays $300 a month. Moreauville is the parish’s largest village, at just under 1000 people, and pays its aldermen $300 a month.

Mansura is the smallest town-sized municipality, and the only one still utilizing the at-large election system used by the four villages.

There was no discussion of employee raises or health insurance benefits at the March 13 meeting, but council members have indicated those issues will be on the table for discussion when the budget is being prepared.