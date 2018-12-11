Mansura, Moreauville to hold swearing-in ceremonies

The Town of Mansura and the Village of Moreauville will both hold inauguration ceremonies in the coming days.

Mansura’s inaugural celebration will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday (Dec. 14) at the Cochon de Lait Pavillion.

Those taking their oaths of office include: Mayor Kenneth Pickett Sr., council members Judy Bazert, Bruce Jackson Sr., Rodrick “Poddgy” Perry, Shawn Wilson and Gaon Escudé and Police Chief John Johnson.

Refreshments will be served.

For more information on the Mansura celebration call (318) 964-2152.

In Moreauville, new Mayor Beryl Holmes and aldermen Felix Benjamin, Oscar “OP” Goody Jr. and Shannon K. Sampson will all be sworn in Sunday (Dec. 16) at 5 p.m. in the Moreauville Community Center.

For more on the Moreauville inauguration call (318) 985-2338.