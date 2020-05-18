Mansura robbery suspect arrested in Houston

A suspect in a Mansura armed robbery has been arrested in Houston.

Tyran Goudeau Jr., 18, was arrested at a routine traffic stop in Houston when police noticed the Louisiana warrant for his arrest in connection with an April 29 armed robbery, Mansura Police Chief John Johnson said. Johnson said that as of Monday authorities were in the process of finalizing paperwork to extradite Goudeau to Avoyelles Parish under a $200,000 bond.

Johnson said a Mansura store owner was robbed in the store's parking lot just after closing time. She was accosted by a lone gunman at her car. He took her purse and ran off, dropping his cell phone -- which contained his photo as the screensaver. There were at least two others involved in the robbery.

Da-Keylon Berry of Hessmer was arrested a few days later on a charge of armed robbery.

Johnson said the case is still under investigation and additional arrests are possible.