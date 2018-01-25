Mansura told to improve budgeting process

Mansura officials were told to pay a little more attention to technical details related to budget adoption and management, but otherwise given good marks in an audit of the 2016-17 budget year.

Town auditor Mathew Margaglio, of Kolder-Champagne-Slaven & Co., told the Town Council Jan. 8 that the budget ended the year June 30 with revenue falling more than 5 percent short of projections in the General Fund, which is out of compliance with state law.

The reason, Margaglio noted, was that the town had budgeted receipt of a grant that did not come in during the year. He said the council should have amended the budget at some point during the year when it appeared the anticipated funds would not be received.

Another point of non-compliance concerned unpaid property taxes owed the town. Margaglio said the town should advertise the properties for sale at a tax sale.

Mayor Kenneth Pickett said the town will be discussing how to address the issue of delinquent property taxes with the sheriff.

Margaglio noted the town had total governmental revenue of $991,521 and expenditures of $888,740, due to healthy sales tax collections during the year.

The Sewer Fund earned $180,938 but had operating expenses of $229,815 for the year. The town covered the loss with a transfer from the sales tax receipts.

There was some discussion concerning the town’s need to bring Sewer Department costs in line with revenues received.

The town’s net position improved slightly from $3,578,636 to $3,587,865.

OTHER BUSINESS

In other business, the council:

-- Authorized approving additional drainage work in town, within available funds, under a previously approved contract. Town Engineer Ron Bordelon said the contract price for specific activities is specified. He said there are several previously designated areas around town that could be addressed under the previously approved contracted prices.

-- Discussed Councilman Gaon Escude’s question as to why a stolen motorcycle is still being stored in a storage locker incurring monthly rental fees instead of in a town-owned building free-of-charge. Escude said the council unanimously adopted a resolution asking Police Chief John Johnson to move the motorcycle last year, but “we have paid at least $2,000 in rental fees for storage.”

One councilwoman asked if the council can tell the elected police chief how to spend his budget. It was noted that the council has responsibility to approve the Police Department budget, just as it does any other town department’s operating budget.

No action was taken on how to address the issue.

-- Noted receipt of a $14,802 check from Media3 cable TV/internet provider for delinquent franchise agreement payments. The payment of seven quarters of franchise fees brings the company current.

The council asked Town Attorney Alissa Piazza-Tassin to communicate with the company to try to avoid such delinquencies in the future.