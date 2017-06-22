Mansura to use reserve for improvements

Town officials have decided to “invest in Mansura” to the tune of over $550,000 next year.

The Mansura Town Council adopted its 2017-18 budget, which is “tight” and includes no raises or health benefits for employees.

However, in discussing the town’s most pressing needs, Mayor Kenneth Pickett pointed out that there is about $1.8 million in reserve funds that can be used for “one-time expenses,” such as capital improvements. Those reserves cannot be used for continuing expenses, such as raises and benefits.

“It is appropriate that we invest in Mansura,” Pickett said.

Councilwoman Judy Bazert said the council must address the significant drainage problems that were exposed earlier this year. She said the special committee to study drainage problems met June 9 and identified several areas in need of attention.

“We are at the point where we need to put money back into the community,” Bazert said.

“Before I was on this council, I came before the council to complain about drainage,” Bazert said. “Now I’m a council member complaining about drainage.”

LARGE ROAD PROJECT

The package of proposed capital improvement expenditures included $160,000 to reconstruct Large Road and $100,000 for drainage projects in the town.

It also proposes the possibility of purchasing a portable back-up generator to be available for sewer pumps if the electricity service goes down and budget for the possible purchase of equipment to aid in the capital improvements and ongoing maintenance of the town’s streets, sewage, bridges and drainage.

Councilwoman Lucille Hayes proposed taking the equipment purchases out of the budget amendment to reduce the $557,000 package.

Town Engineer Ron Bordelon explained that putting the items in the budget does not obligate the council to approve spending the money next year. Each equipment purchase or capital improvement project to be paid out of the reserve fund will have to be specifically approved by the council before the money can be spent, Bordelon said.

Having the money in the budget merely earmarks that money for that specific use and allows the council to move forward with the expenditure if it is deemed appropriate, he added.

If it is not spent, the money can be returned to the reserves or be carried over to the next year for projects or purchases.

Councilman Gaon Escude quickly moved to advertise for bids on the contract to reconstruct Large Road, to include any roadside drainage issues that need to be addressed on the road.

A resident asked the council to consider putting a load limit on Large Road to keep large trucks from tearing it up.

Bordelon told the council it was within their authority to do that, but enforcement would be a problem and would require the purchase of scales to weigh trucks suspected of being overweight. He said the $160,000 project estimate would build a road able to handle the heavy trucks.