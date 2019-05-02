Mansura will not fund extra security for Cochon de Llait Festival

For the past few years, the main question in the weeks prior to the Cochon de Lait Festival has been “Will they or won’t they?”

Will the Town Council members approve funding for additional security needed for one of Avoyelles’ oldest and largest festivals or will they claim there is no money in the budget for that expense this year? In the past few years, there have been protestations of a lack of money in the budget, but the council has always seen its way to allocate the additional $2,500 for security costs.

At its meeting on April 8, the council unanimously rejected the Mansura Chamber of Commerce’s request for a $2,500 contribution to the festival, which will be held May 9-12.

All indications are that “No” really means “No” this year.

Chamber President Meyhan Chenevert presented the request, which would only pay part of the cost for additional security officers for the festival. Mayor Kenneth Pickett told Chenevert the allocation for additional festival security is not in the budget. The council unanimously voted not to make the contribution to help the festival.

Mansura calls itself the “Cochon de Lait Capital of the World,” primarily due to the annual festival that began back in 1960, when Mansura celebrated its 100th anniversary as an incorporated municipality.

The festival got too big and was discontinued in 1972. It was revived in 1987 and has not missed a year since.

That is why this year’s festival is the 45th Cochon de Lait Festival and not the 59th.

In past years, the council was persuaded to pay the additional security costs because providing police protection is the town’s responsibility -- even during an event that is held within the city limits but not sponsored by the municipality. It has also been noted in the past that Mansura gets a lot of favorable publicity from the festival and, reportedly, additional sales tax revenue from those attending the four-day festival.

In another matter, the council was told the Mansura Branch Library will move from its current site into the Train Depot Museum building in May.

Avoyelles Library Director Theresa Thevenote would like to transfer the books “fire brigade” style, handing each book down a line from the current library building on Cleco Street up the road to the new one to be housed in the recently remodeled depot building. It would take 50-60 participants to form the line for the event.

Those wishing to volunteer should call the main branch in Marksville at 253-7559.

IN OTHER BUSINESS

In other action, the council:

-- Was told by Pickett that he will appoint a committee of aldermen Shawn Wilson and Judy Bazert to review abandoned houses and overgrown lots around town and determine what needs to be done to address the issue.

-- Selected 1st Insurance Marksville as the insurance carrier for the town.

-- Approved sending necessary employee information to Employer Resource Group to obtain a quote on employee benefits offered by that company.

-- Was notified that Pickett has signed the contract for the Mansura polling place to be moved from the Fire Station to the Cochon de Lait Pavilion.

-- Authorized allocating funds to address the condition of Sewer Pond Road.

-- Authorized applying for a Community Development Block Grant to improve the quality of drinking water in the town.

-- Scheduled a public hearing for 5:30 p.m. May 13 to get public input on the proposed July 1, 2019-June 30, 2020 budget.