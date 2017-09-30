Mansura woman comes home to help children, youth in need

Students who feel they cannot succeed in school are more often to develop behavioral problems which, in turn, make succeeding in school even more difficult. Many of those children will not finish high school.

Breaking this cycle of defeat is one thing Restore Outreach Center in Marksville tries to achieve with its young clients with behavior disorders.

Tiffany James said she saw the need for professional services to combat behavioral problems and help students when she was attending school in Avoyelles Parish. She graduated from Avoyelles High in 1999 and went on to college to earn her degree in psychology, with the intention of helping children.

When the Baton Rouge-based Restore Outreach Center (ROC) gave her the opportunity to open and lead a center in Marksville, she did not hesitate a second in accepting.

The non-profit has 10 employees in the local office. Those include behavioral health professionals (master’s degree level), behavioral health specialists (less than master’s degree), a licensed clinical social worker, and office support personnel.

“We provide assessments for children and adults who may have behavioral or mental health issues,” James said. “We take those assessments and refer them to treatment providers. We work with them in developing a treatment plan.”

At this time, the center’s clients are all covered by Medicaid. James said ROC is working to expand its services to include private insurance as well.

James said a patient is re-assessed after six months of treatment. The goal is for the client to have a measured improvement of at least 20 percent.

Megan Hamilton, the local center’s LCSW, said the purpose of this type of program is “to avoid the need for in-patient hospitalization.” She said the ultimate goal of the treatment plan is to “graduate them from the program so they can be an asset to the community.”

James is from Mansura. Her father, Gerard Sampson Sr., still lives in Mansura. Her mother, Ivory Mae James, now lives in Texas.

“I have numerous family members on my mother’s side and father’s side still in Mansura,” she added.

WORKS IN SCHOOLS

James said ROC participates in the Avoyelles School Board’s mental/behavioral health program that has behavioral health personnel in the schools to help students needing their services.

The Marksville office on Mark Street, next to the courthouse, opened in March.

The community-based programs include psychiatric support and treatment, which uses goal-directed and solution-focused steps to achieve the goals set forth in the client’s treatment plan.

It also provides psycho-social rehabilitation which helps the client eliminate problems in functioning in society or to overcome interpersonal or environmental barriers associated with the client’s mental illness.

James said that in working with so many children with behavioral problems or mental illness, a main goal of ROC “is to increase the high school graduation rate. In four years, we expect to see most of the youth in our programs finishing school.”

Hamilton said that while the center’s purpose is to work with the individuals in need of services, it is also interested in raising the public’s overall awareness of mental illness “so there is not so much resistance from individuals to get the help they need.”

She said proper attention to mental health is as important as attention to one’s physical health. Addressing mental health issues in the community “affects the graduation rate, affects the crime rate, affects so many things. We need to eliminate the taboo in talking about mental health and mental illness so people aren’t afraid to access the treatment they need.”

The office on E. Mark Street is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. The field personnel are often making home visits until 8 or 9 p.m. and often work weekends.

ORGANIZING 'ROC SOLID'

ROC is also organizing a “ROC Solid” program in Avoyelles. That program involves mentorships and after-school tutoring. James said she is seeking commercial partners and volunteers for that effort.

“They need it here,” James said. “There are children who are just not going to school. The other day I saw a 10-year-old riding his bike during school hours. We need to ensure children go to school and stay in school.”

ROC held a back-to-school event this past summer in Mansura and provided school supplies for over 300 children.

James said that if an assessment of a client indicates they need immediate treatment by a doctor, “we will take them to our ROC doctors in Baton Rouge. The sad truth of the matter is, our local psychologists and psychiatrists are overloaded. If they cannot wait to be seen by a local treatment provider, we will make sure they are seen by a doctor that can address their need.”

James said working to help children struggling with mental health and/or behavioral problems is what she went to school to do. Being able to do that in communities where she grew up, possibly even children of her former classmates, is more than she had ever dared dream.

“I love being a country girl, even though I’ve lived in the city since I graduated Avoyelles High,” she said. “No matter how long I was away, I can’t forget where I came from. Now I’m back.”

For more information on ROC and its programs, or to volunteer to participate in the Roc Solid effort, call the local office at 318-597-5108 or the Baton Rouge office at 225-936-9966.