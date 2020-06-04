Marksville Alderman Edward Conway passes away at age 70

Marksville alderman Edward Charles Conway has passed away at age 70. Marksville Mayor John Lemoine stated Conway died on Thursday evening, June 4 at around 6 p.m. after suffering complications from a recent surgery.

"He was recovering at home from a surgery in Baton Rouge and was taken to Avoyelles where he passed away," Lemoine said.

According to Lemoine, the Alderman was in the third year of his first term on the Council.

"Conway will be greatly missed," he said.