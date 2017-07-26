Marksville approves finishing work at ‘ground zero’

Filling in the crater at “ground zero” at Waddil and Lee streets was more costly than expected, so the City Council has decided to spend a little bit more to have the street repaired in time for the first day of school Aug. 10.

The council awarded the contract for the emergency repair project to M&J Dirt and Trackhoe Services of Moreauville for $43,500 at its special meeting July 21.

The council had initially thought the cost to fill and compact the dirt at the site would cost about $10,000. The street, which is the main way to get to Marksville Elementary, was to be temporarily covered in limestone until it could be paved.

The initial quote for the fill/compaction project was twice what the council had approved, so City Engineer Rene Borrel had to reject that offer and look at the city’s other options. Borrel said he sought quotes from several other contractors for the entire job of filling, compacting and repairing the road. He received three offers.

“The challenge is that there is more to it than just filling the hole with dirt,” Borrel said. “The dirt has to be compacted to a certain standard. If it isn’t, the road will sink. That compaction process gets expensive.”

The street at the intersection of Waddil and Lee caved in earlier this summer, creating a 16-foot deep sinkhole. Initial repair efforts resulted in a concrete substance entering the sewer system at that location, requiring the city to replace that section of sewer line.

City officials have half-jokingly referred to the site as “ground zero” because it looked like a bomb exploded there.

“If the weather cooperates, there won’t be a problem having the project finished before school starts,” Borrel said. “However, if it rains we may not be done before Aug. 10. We would have to wait three days for the ground to dry out, and that might cause us to miss that target date.”

The specifications require the contractor to be finished by Aug. 9, including three days for the concrete road to cure. That means the concrete has to be poured by Aug. 6.

City workers will be installing catch basins and drainage pipe in that area at the same time as part of a project to alleviate flooding problems on East Waddil Street.