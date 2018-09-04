Marksville Chamber to host marketing seminar Thursday

The Marksville Chamber of Commerce will host a marketing “master class” from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 6) in the city’s fire department community room. The event is free for Chamber members and $10 for non-members. Refreshments will be served.

Wayne Mullins, owner of Ugly Mug Marketing in Alexandria, will be guest speaker. Mullins is an award-winning marketing professional with a wealth of knowledge in his field -- particularly in this age of social media.

“This is a very timely seminar and one designed to help small business owners and entrepreneurs of all kinds who want to know how to maximize their results from online marketing,” Chamber President Van Roy said. “He'll be sharing quick and cost-effective tools that anyone can apply to their daily marketing strategies in promoting their businesses and services.” Roy said workshops and seminars such as this “are another way the Marksville Chamber can serve our membership and provide them with resources that help grow their businesses. It's no secret that social media is an undeniable and highly impactful way to reach customers, so we're excited to have Mr. Mullins for this very informative event.”

The event is being sponsored by Phillips Sublimination and Chad Dauzat Appraisals. Early registration is highly recommended as space is limited.

To register, call Jennifer Mosely at the Chamber office at (318) 253-8599 or register online at www.marksvillechamber.org.