Marksville City Council closes basketball courts due to recent violence, drugs there

In light of a recent shooting and in response to citizens’ complaints of drug use and extreme profanity at Marksville’s basketball courts on Martin Luther King Drive, the City Council has closed the courts until after the Little League baseball season is finished.

The council held a special meeting March 22 to discuss the future of the Mary Bethune Community Center, which is also in the Myron Mingo Park recreation complex that includes the D.A. Jordan Center and is adjacent to the baseball park, still owned by the Avoyelles School Board and used by the city’s Little League teams.

The site is the campus of the former all-black Bethune High School, which became Marksville Middle School until it burned and was relocated to the closed Fifth Ward school.

Several parents and officials with the Marksville Little League asked the council for help in addressing the problems that center around the basketball courts.

“I have received a lot of phone calls from scared parents of scared kids,” Councilwoman Mary Sampson said.

The March 22 shooting is just the latest cause for concern at the park.

“People have called me and said those courts are for young kids and they are concerned that 25 and 30-year-olds are playing there along with 10-year-olds,” Mayor John Lemoine said. “A stray bullet can kill anybody.”

Parents at the council meeting said they are afraid for their children to go to the park to practice because of the large number of mostly young men in the 20s and 30s that congregate around the basketball courts.

The language is the worse kind of profanity, one woman said, without citing any specific words or phrases.

CLOSE UNTIL SUMMER

Sampson said the basketball courts should be closed from now until Little League season ends this summer. After that, the courts will close nightly at 8 p.m. instead of 9 p.m.

Councilman Clyde “Danny” Benson said there is drug use and other activities at the basketball court.

“If we don’t close the court, we will lose our Little League program,” Benson said.

There have already been instances where teams have refused to play Marksville teams at the MLK ballpark. Teams refusing to travel to the Marksville site could face $300 fines for missing the game this year.

It was also pointed out that support for the teams has dropped off, with fewer parents and grandparents coming out to watch their children play.

The councilmen were told that a lot of Marksville boys and girls have “gone across the river” or registered with other communities’ Little League programs rather than join Marksville’s.

Lemoine said the basketball hoops will be taken down and not put back up until Little League is over.

The council was asked to put an age limit -- such as no one over 18 or 20 allowed to play on the basketball courts. Lemoine said that might pose a legal question and, even if it were possible, it would be difficult to enforce.

One man pleaded for the city to keep the basketball courts open to give youth in that community someplace to go and something to do to stay out of trouble.

Councilman Mike Gremillion said the city has spent a lot of money and manhours in trying to make the recreation complex a safe and clean place for the community residents.

He said those using the basketball courts leave a mess behind. The city installed trash cans for the litter “and they just dumped the trash cans all over the park.”

WORN OUT WELCOME

“They have worn out their welcome with what they have been doing,” Lemoine said. “We are not going to allow them to deny our children the opportunity of going through Little League.”

In discussing possible activities for the Bethune Center, Lemoine said locating a police substation at the center might solve some problems at the park and in that area of the city.

“I would like to have a police presence there,” the mayor said.

Under that proposal, officers who would patrol that area of town would be based at the Bethune Center while on their shift. There would not be round-the-clock police there, but officers would periodically rotate in and out of the center during the day instead of operating out of the police station downtown.

The council was also told that there are two educational programs interested in operating out of the Bethune Center. One would teach a finance class while the other would be a 5-week class to train certified nursing assistants.

The council decided to hold an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Bethune Center from 10-2 p.m. Saturday (April 1). It will have a more elaborate “grand opening” for the center at a later date.