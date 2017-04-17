Marksville Community Meeting to Discuss Resources for Historic Buildings

If you are interested in rehabilitating a historic house or commercial building, an upcoming meeting may provide the answers you need to get started.

The Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation (LTHP) in partnership with the Louisiana Division of Historic Preservation will discuss resources for rehabilitating historic buildings, including tax credits, historic designations and protective easements. The evening meetings are free and open to the public.

Dr. Dan Seymour, Louisiana Trust president, says, “Historic buildings define the identity of our communities and can bring economic growth through construction jobs, increased sales, tourism and community pride. When vacant and blighted buildings are renovated and put back into use, surrounding property values increase.”

The series of community meetings will cover the benefits of local historic districts, Louisiana State Cultural Districts, Main Street Communities and National Register listing, as well as how preservation easements can help protect properties into the future.

Louisiana Trust’s Executive Director, Brian Davis, notes, “One question asked most often is, ‘Is there money available for my building?’. The answer is ‘yes’, it may be possible for owners of historic buildings to use tax credits to cover a portion of their expenses.”

The next community meeting will be on Tuesday, April 18, from 6 – 7:30 p.m., in Marksville, at Red River Grill (313 South Washington Street). LA Division of Historic Preservation staff member, Alison Saunders (Tax Incentives Director), will discuss how owners may be able to use rehabilitation tax credits to pay for improvements to their building. Ray Scriber (Main Street Director) and Gaye Hamilton (Cultural District Coordinator) will discuss how these programs can bring new life to historic commercial areas. Brian Davis, Louisiana Trust Executive Director, will discuss ways to protect and save historic properties. Those who are interested in renovating a historic house or commercial building are encouraged to attend.

The Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation was founded in 1979, and follows its mission to identify, preserve and protect historic buildings and sites statewide. The Louisiana Trust’s Revolving Fund Program works to stabilize vacant historic buildings across the state and sell them with protective easements. It is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and all donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent of the law.